Janet Ruth Voelker, October 2, 1937- March 1, 2020 (82). Janet Voelker, of Bellevue Washington, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Janet was born in Detroit Michigan, graduated from Cooley High School in 1955 and continued her education at Highland Park Junior College and Wayne State University. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology followed by a master’s degree in education. She moved to Waterford Michigan in 1962 and began a 35-year teaching career in the Waterford School District, most of those years teaching Mathematics and Science at Isaac Crary Middle School and was featured on Charles Kuralt’s Sunday Morning television show in a segment about education, representing a public-school perspective. Janet served for many years on the union negotiating team and kept score at countless track and field, basketball and baseball games. Outside of her work, she enjoyed baking, gardening and caring for her pets. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Helen, and her sister Margaret Coats, and survived by her brother James (Patricia) Voelker, and sister Patricia Ankofski as well as three nieces, a nephew, a great niece and three great nephews.



