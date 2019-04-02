|
|
BEER, Janey Marie, age 73, of Clarkston, former long time resident of Goodison, died suddenly March 29, 2019. Janey was born on May 23, 1945 in Highland Park, daughter of the late George A. and Gladys G. (Bedson) Lyon. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1963 and David Presley School of Cosmetology in 1964. On July 11, 1964, Janey married Danny Beer, whom survives her, as well as her sons Christian (Shelly) Beer and Brent (Kim Stites) Beer. Janey is also survived by her grandchildren Anna, Amanda, Zachary and Hunter; a sister Julie Beattie, and special niece Jessica Butler. Janey, and her husband Danny, own & operate Lyon Gear in Goodison, which was started by her father. She enjoyed spending time, and decorating, her cabins in Gaylord and Torch Lake. She had a knack for decorating and was well known for being a great cook. Janey also has loved horses since her childhood, and would take her two granddaughters with her to Chincoteague Island, Virginia every year to participate in the local tradition of “buying back” wild horses, which allowed the horses to stay on the island. For over 25 years, she had attended the Detroit Tigers Fantasy Camp with her husband and was beloved by all, including the coaches. More than anything, Janey loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester. Rick Beattie officiating. Interment at Paint Creek Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Jack's Place for Autism Foundation, 17360 W. 12 Mile Rd., Suite 204, Southfield, MI 48076 www.jacksplaceforautism.org. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be shared with the family at
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 3, 2019