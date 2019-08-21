|
|
of Waterford; August 20, 2019; age 75; Loving wife of the late Norman; Beloved mother of Beth (Rick) Debano and Derek Mann; Cherished grandmother of Abby; Dear sister of Doris (Wally) Cortese and Marjorie Tyrer. Also loved by a wonderfully supportive compound of nieces, nephews, and greats and a caring church family. Mrs. Hall was a retired school teacher from Roberts Elementary in Shelby Township and an active member of Central United Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 22, 2019