Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Central United Methodist Church
3882 Highland Road
Waterford, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Central United Methodist Church
3882 Highland Road
Waterford, MI
JANICE E. MANN

JANICE E. MANN Obituary
of Waterford; August 20, 2019; age 75; Loving wife of the late Norman; Beloved mother of Beth (Rick) Debano and Derek Mann; Cherished grandmother of Abby; Dear sister of Doris (Wally) Cortese and Marjorie Tyrer. Also loved by a wonderfully supportive compound of nieces, nephews, and greats and a caring church family. Mrs. Hall was a retired school teacher from Roberts Elementary in Shelby Township and an active member of Central United Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 22, 2019
