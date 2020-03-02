Home

Janice Keller Howells

Janice Keller Howells Obituary
Janice Keller Howells, age 90, February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Keller and the late Albert Howells. Loving mother of Kevin (Julia) Keller, Todd (Jacqueline) Keller, Gail (Jerome) Bindi, Jennifer (Patrick) Moore, and stepson Greg (Kathy) Howells. Dearest grandmother of Audrey, Vanessa, Thomas, Emily, John, Adam, Kyle, Cameron, Brett and Bryce. Caring great-grandmother of Hannah, Hailey, Hayden, Avery, Lily, Sophia, Gavin, Carson and Madison. Dear sister of Jeanne Phillips. Services took place earlier this week. Memorials appreciated to Ferndale First United Methodist Church.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 4, 2020
