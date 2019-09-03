|
Janice Yvonne Nichols, 82, of Auburn Hills, passed away on August 28, 2019. She was born in Elyria, Ohio on August 5, 1937. She graduated from Avondale High School where she was a majorette. She worked as a file clerk for GM for 19 years and was a member of the Rochester Hills Baptist Church choir. She had a passion for cooking, singing, but above all, her faith and beloved family. She was survived by her children; Susan Karbowski Nichols (John) and Robert Nichols, her grandchildren; Paul Karbowski, Brittney Hernandez (Matthew) and Kory Karbowski, her great-granddaughter; Edith and her brother Duane Chamberlain (Leah). A visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, 3530 Auburn Road, Auburn Hills, MI, 48326. Internment will take place Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery in Troy. Donations can be made to: McLaren Hospice and Home Care Foundation 1515 Cal Drive, Davidson, MI 48423.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 5, 2019