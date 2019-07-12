|
Potter Jason Scott, of Flushing, Michigan, passed away on July 7, 2019 at the age of 39. He was born in Rochester Hills, Michigan on September 25, 1979. He married the love of his life and soulmate Kimie Joy Hart on May 8, 2019.He is survived by his wife Kimie Potter and his beloved daughter Emmah Ann Potter. His mother Carol A. Prenosil and father David G. Prenosil, also his brothers Justin D. Prenosil and Jacob G. Prenosil, grandmother Margie H. Potter and the entire Potter family who loves and misses him dearly.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 14, 2019