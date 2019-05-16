Home

Jazmene S. Glynn, age 24 years, passed away May 8, 2019. Survived by daughters, Dai'Yanah, Jessy and baby Glynn, mother Nickole Glynn (Henry Jackson) and 3 siblings, DeShawn Jackson II, Shawntae Jackson, Noah Jackson, father, William (Carrie) Bernier and siblings, honorary mother, Jasmin Rosado, sibling Julius McCabe, Aunt Andrea Glynn and cousins, Keyonna Glynn, Keyontae Turner and a host of family and friends. Predeceased by Janice and Jordan. Memorial to be held at a later date.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 19, 2019
