|
|
McClure, JB (Sonny), Jr. December 17, 1934 to April 12, 2019. Beloved son of late Jack and Jeanette(Sue)McClure. Husband to Noraetta. Brother to Doris (Earl) Roberts, Morris George (Shelby) McClure and Ida B. (Roy) Townsend. Father to Sherry (Jeff Fox), Cindy (Brian Murphy), Jack B. and Kaytlyn. Grandfather to Tonia, Jeffrey, James, Salina, Kelly, Molly, Jacob, Braxton and Sunny. Great grandfather to Vanessa, Aden, Devon, August, Margo and Isabella. Uncle to many neices and nephews near and far. Larger than life, like his father, and a heart to match. Born in Young Harris, Georgia. Moved north for work (retired from General Motors/Truck and Bus). Met wife and raised family in Lake Orion, Michigan where he became a life long member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles #3613. A last request to return to North Georgia and the mountains will be granted. A memorial celebration will be held Sunday, April 28th, 2019 from 5p.m. to 8p.m. at the Orion/Oxford Eagles, 317 W. Clarkston Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 24, 2019