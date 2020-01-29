Home

Jean A. (Jenkins) Ozias


1931 - 2020
Jean A. (Jenkins) Ozias Obituary
Ozias, Jean A. (Jenkins) - August 9, 1931 - January 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Rene E. Ozias and daughter, Regina A. Ozias. Mother of Gary (Grace) Ozias, Cheryl (Keith) Chudy, Greg (Judy) Ozias, Sandra Ozias, and Judith (Greg) Olrich. Grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 20. Also survived by her sister, Sally Riley and sister-in-law, Marilyn Rowe. Cremation has taken place. A family Memorial Lunch in scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Association or Angelic Heart Hospice of Davison, Mich., or .
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 30, 2020
