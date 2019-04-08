|
|
Hull, Jean C., passed away March 30, 2019. Born in Bennington, VT. She was raised in Pontiac, Michigan where she worked for Pontiac Motors Division in car distribution, retired. She was predeceased by husband of 30 years Jack Hull and daughter Jan Davis. She is survived by son Larry Wilmot and wife Joanne of Florida. Grandsons Kelly Hunt, Derin Hunt and wife Kimberly and Great Granddaughter Megan Hunt of Florida. Grandchildren Teresa Davis and Great Grandchildren Jack and Haziley of Arizona. Stepdaughter Ann Lynn LeMeuix of Michigan and Granddaughter Sally Swanek and husband Jeff of Michigan. Many other relatives respectfully. Jean spent many years volunteering at Trinity Methodist Church in Jensen Beach, Florida and Martin Memorial Hospital, Stuart, Florida. She resided at Vista Del Lago, Stuart, Florida. Her final weeks were at Life Care Center attended by Hospice of The Treasure Coast. Our thanks to all who cared for her. No service scheduled. Donations can be made to Hospice of The Treasure Coast, Florida.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 9, 2019