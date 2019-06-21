|
Redpath-Marnich, Jean Cameron of Berkley, MI, an amazing woman of devote faith, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 101 surrounded by members of her beloved family. She was born Sunday, June 9, 1918 in Paisley, Scotland to Christina and John Campbell and moved to the United States in 1922. Mrs. Redpath-Marnich resided on the same block on Thomas Avenue in Berkley from 1924 until her death. She graduated from Berkley High School in 1935. She was married to her beloved husband, Frederick (Fred) Redpath, from 1944 until his death in 1982. In 1987 she married Matthew (Marty) Marnich, a loving husband, who passed away in 1994. Jean was proud of her Scottish Heritage and a member of the St. Andrew’s Society. She was a Charter Member of Greenfield Presbyterian Church in Berkley and served the Church in many capacities, including as a Deacon and Elder. An active member of the community, she served as President of the Angell School PTA, a Cub Scout leader, Worthy Matron of the Berkley Eastern Star, a member of the Michigan Grand Family of the Eastern Star, a leader of the Berkley DeMolay and for many years was active in the Berkley High School Athletic Booster Club. Jean retired after serving as manager at the former Birmingham Bowl for 20 years. Jean cherished her summers at the cottage in Ontario, Canada; first in Leamington and then Parry Sound. She loved her many travels with her husband Fred to watch her sons, Stuart (Stu) and Ian, participate in sports. She was a dedicated grandmother and great grandmother. Jean and her husband Fred were loving foster parents to thirteen girls. She is survived by her son, Ian (Liz) Redpath; daughter-in-law, Amy Redpath, step-son Paul (Jean) Marnich; her grandchildren, Lindsay (Randy Alber) Redpath, Eric Redpath, Bridget Thompson, Brock Redpath, Cara (Jeff) Bright, Alissa (Brian) Kern, Lauren (Michael) Slepian, Kim (Kevin) Taylor, Heather Marnich, Paula Marnich, Jennifer Marnich and twelve great-grandchildren. Jean is preceded in death by her husbands, Fred and Marty, her son, Stu Redpath and one great-grandchild. She was blessed with many caring friends and extended family. The family would like to deeply thank the compassionate care-givers of The CareTeam Hospice and Belmar-Oakland. Private cremation has been entrusted to Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, Berkley, MI and private interment will be at Acacia Park Cemetery, Beverly Hills, MI. A memorial service to celebrate her incredible life will be held July 17th at 11:00am, luncheon to follow, at Greenfield Presbyterian Church, 2312 Greenfield, Berkley, MI 48072 with Rev. Peter T. Moore officiating. Visitation prior to the memorial service will begin at 10:00am at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would request a donation to Greenfield Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 23, 2019