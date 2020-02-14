Home

of Waterford; February 12, 2020; age 81. Preceded in death by her loving husband, James and siblings Robert Shaw and Florence Englar. Beloved mother of Dawn Tinson-Stoutenburg, Jim Tinson and Steven (Lisa) Tinson; proud grandma of Jenna (John) Kroll, Cassie (Ross) Nickels and Jessye Tinson; cherished great grandma of Angela and Kegan Collins and Hadley Nickels. Sister in law of Mary Shaw and William Englar. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial Mass Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford where friends may visit an hour prior to the mass. Private Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic School. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 16, 2020
