The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Jean COVARRUBIAS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean COVARRUBIAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Helen COVARRUBIAS


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Helen COVARRUBIAS Obituary
born to Frank and Vertie Campbell on June 28, l932. She went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020. She will be missed by her devoted husband of 70 years, Antonio “Bill” Covarrubias, and her children: Antonio (Cheryl) Covarrubias; Jeanne (Guy) Cagle; Loren (Bonnie) Covarrubias; Kim Covarrubias, Robin (Brad) Rice; Jesse Covarrubias; Pam Covarrubias; Joni Covarrubias. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew. Jean had 23 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great great granddaughters. She will also be missed as "Mama Jean" by the congregation of Mt Zion Church as a founder and longtime minister who believed that we must have faith and a confidence that "with God all things are possible." Her faith ministered to hundreds over the years as she held on in persevering prayer for the needs in Tuesday morning prayer service and as she prayed for the sick after each service. For over 30 years she was the instructor in a foundations class teaching the principles of our walk with God. Private family services followed by private burial at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A public memorial service will be planned at Mt. Zion Church in Clarkston when the state restrictions for gathering has been removed and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt Zion Church. Please leave a memory or condolence on Jean’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -