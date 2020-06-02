Jean Kathryn Koskela
1922 - 2020
of Clarkston; passed away June 1, 2020, at the age of 97. Jean was born in Pontiac, Michigan on August 6, 1922, to Paul and Henrietta (Link) Kratt. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Raymond, and son John. Loving mother of Diane (Gary Swartz) Koskela, Kurt (Sharon) Koskela, Robert (Janice Pluth) Koskela and Mark (Yvette) Koskela. Proud grandmother of Matthew, Marie, Anna, Courtney, Trevor, Jamie and Amanda. Great grandmother of Madeline, Ryan and Nicholas. Jean was a longtime member of the Clarkston United Methodist Church. Private arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
