|
|
LARKUM, Jean Kemler, age 98, of Rochester Hills, passed away on April 2, 2019. She was born on November 6, 1920 in Rochester, Michigan. Jean was a lifetime resident of Rochester and was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. She was a member of Heart of Hills Players, the O.P.C. of Rochester, and she was a soloist in the Christ Church of Cranbrook for 20 years. Jean was a world traveler, a licensed airplane pilot, and an avid skier, golfer and skater. She always enjoyed helping others. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Larkum; and her siblings, Donald Kemler, John Kemler, Raymond Kemler, Helen Fraser, Robert Kemler, James Kemler, Dorothy Kemler, and Betty Kemler. She is survived by her sister, Patricia VanSchoick; and many nieces and nephews, whose lives she was always actively engaged in. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 AM, with gathering beginning at 10 AM, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo St., Rochester, Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 5, 2019