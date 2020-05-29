Fisher, Jean Marie, age 91 of Rochester Hills, passed away May 27, 2020. Dearest Mother of: Dennis (Deborah) Fisher, Donald (Donna) Fisher, David Fisher and Debbie (William) Donnellon. Also, as cherished Grandmother and great-grandmother. Sister of: Carol (Donald) Turgeon, the late Margaret (Hugh) Wyatt and the late Judy (Stewart) Lund. Private family grave site services were held in White Lake Township. Besides her roles as a wife and mother, Jean held various positions, including working for J L Hudson as an executive secretary, while her husband Forrest O. Fisher Jr. pursued his criminal law degree and became the Chief of Police for the city of Troy, Michigan. Jean was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed entertaining, decorating and cooking. She had a real talent for decorating. Every place she called home was always welcoming and cozy. She loved her classic vinyl record albums that she would play on her "Hi-Fi" all lending to the ambiance and coziness of her residences. She had a special affinity for Andy Williams and Perry Como. Christmas was clearly her favorite holiday. She always had gotten a head start on decorating for Christmas, just to enjoy it longer. She loved all of her cats that she had owned throughout the years. Memorials in Jean’s name may be made to the New Beginnings Animal Rescue in Royal Oak, Michigan at nbarmichigan.org. She lived life to the fullest and will be dearly missed by her family. 'Til we meet again Mom. There is an Online guest book at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com for those who might like to leave a memory of Jean or a message to the family.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.