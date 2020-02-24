The Oakland Press Obituaries
Jean OSTRANDER
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
of West Bloomfield; formerly of Pontiac; Feb 21, 2020; age 86; wife of John “Jack”; mother of Janet (Al) Smith, John (Jamie Walsh) Ostrander & Jimmy Ostrander; grandma of 6; great grandma of 3; Memorial Service Saturday, Feb 29th at 10am at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 9am. Graveside service with inurnment to follow at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation. online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 25, 2020
