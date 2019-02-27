|
Willhite, Jean Marie, entered the Lord's house on February 25, 2019, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her parents Russell & Edith Pierson, daughter Jody Nomicos and granddaughter Ashleigh Iserman. Survived by her 4 remaining children Ken (Jerry) Willhite, Judy (George) Geisler, Jeff (Debie) Willhite and Janet (Richard) Willhite-Iserman. Grandchildren Shawn, Scott, Bradley Willhite, Mona Geisler, Donivan, Christopher, Anne Rose, Jonathon Willhite, Brandon, Courtney, Brittany, Cameron (Amy) Iserman, and 10 great -grandchildren. Jean graduated from Pontiac High School in 1947 and the U of M Nursing program in the mid-1950s. Services will be at the Auburn Hills United Presbyterian Church March 1st at 1:00, 3456 Primary, Auburn Hills, 248-852-3450. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the church.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 28, 2019