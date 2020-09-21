of White Lake, Michigan passed away September 20, 2020 at 93 years of age. Beloved wife of the late William Guckian. Loving father of Sharon Matz, Linda Johnson, Cathy (Craig) Trainer, Bill (Denise) Guckian, Dave (Vicki) Guckian, Steve (Marlena) Guckian, Kevin (Denise) Guckian, and Sheila Guckian. Proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Sadly, she is preceded in death by her grandson Joey Guckian and son-in-law Tom Matz. The family will receive friends from 9:00am until the time of mass at 11:00am on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9086 Hutchins Road in White Lake. Interment to follow at Christian Memorial Gardens in Rochester Hills, Michigan at 1:30pm. Memorial contributions suggested to the American Cancer Society
.