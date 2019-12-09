|
|
Hudson, Jeanette Louise, 92, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away peacefully on December 06, 2019. She was born in Flint, Michigan on August 28, 1927 to Ogereta and Grover Snyder. She received her degree in English and Home Economics from Butler University in Indiana and shortly after, married Harvey Hudson, Jr. They were married for 65 years until Harvey’s death in 2014. She was actively involved with the Junior Group of Goodwill Industries and the Crittenton Hospital Auxiliary. A loving mother and homemaker, Jeanette is survived by her children; H. Bradford Hudson (Marg), Thomas M. Hudson (Sarah), Julia E. Sicklesteel (David) and James G. Hudson (Michelle), her grandchildren; Brad, Ben, Molly, Matt, Michael, Tom, David, Chris, Julianne and Nicole and her great grandchildren; Emma, Shelby, Gavin, Kelsey, Maggie, Hudson, Audriana and Tyler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey. A Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5-8PM and Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10-11AM at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Drive, Rochester, MI 48307. A Funeral Service will be held, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11AM at Pixley Funeral Home with Interment to follow at Mount Avon Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 10, 2019