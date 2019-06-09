|
|
DOUD, JEANETTE M. of Waterford, passed away June 8, 2019 at 81 years of age. Loving wife of Alton “Al” for 57 years; dear mother of Julie (Samuel) Fleischer, John Doud, and Jennifer (Richard) Bachynsky; grandmother of Christopher, Katlyn, Grant, Garrett, and Sammy; sister of Harold Ganje, the late Jane Oesch, and the late Carmichael Ganje. Jeanette was a graduate of St. Michael’s in Pontiac, worked as office manager for American General Life Insurance, and member of Women’s Auxiliary of F.O.P. Most important to Jeanette was her family, she loved being a mom and she was good at it, but she loved more being a grandmother. She enjoyed vacationing, bowling, bingo, and Scrabble, but her claim to fame, champion of pinochle. Her smile and selfless giving to others will be dearly missed by her family and her many close and dear friends. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. Burial follows Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends 3-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on June 10, 2019