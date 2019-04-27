Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Karcher-Mayberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Ann Karcher-Mayberry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanne Ann Karcher-Mayberry Obituary
Karcher-Mayberry, Jeanne Ann, age 66, departed the planet earth, in the Milky Way galaxy on April 26, 2019 to become one with the universe. Her hope on this final journey is to be re-united with her loving and devoted Labrador retrievers, Jake and Angy. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Gary Stockford, nephew Shawn (Lacy) Stockford and great nephew Ashton Stockford. She was preceded in death by her husband Homer L. Mayberry Jr., her father and mother Martin and Doris Karcher, and sister Glory Ann Karcher. Inurnment will be in Acacia Ppark Cemetery, Beverly Hills, MI. No services will be held. Contributions may be made to Paws with a Cause, 4646 Division St., Wayland, MI 49348.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.