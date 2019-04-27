|
Karcher-Mayberry, Jeanne Ann, age 66, departed the planet earth, in the Milky Way galaxy on April 26, 2019 to become one with the universe. Her hope on this final journey is to be re-united with her loving and devoted Labrador retrievers, Jake and Angy. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Gary Stockford, nephew Shawn (Lacy) Stockford and great nephew Ashton Stockford. She was preceded in death by her husband Homer L. Mayberry Jr., her father and mother Martin and Doris Karcher, and sister Glory Ann Karcher. Inurnment will be in Acacia Ppark Cemetery, Beverly Hills, MI. No services will be held. Contributions may be made to Paws with a Cause, 4646 Division St., Wayland, MI 49348.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 29, 2019