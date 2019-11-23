Home

Jeanne Eleanore Duran (gram me-me), 97, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-great grandmother, and sister passed away quietly and peacefully at Grayling Nursing Care Rehab on November 16, 2019. She was a gracious woman and loved the Lord. She was born on December 24, 1922 in Centerline MI to the late Clarence and Armande Kitson. Jeanne was married to Joseph Duran for 71 years; he preceded her in death in 2012. Jeanne was retired from Oakland County Court in Pontiac, where she worked in the Circuit Courts. Survived by; her sons: Joseph (Paula) Duran of Grayling and Ricardo (Sally) Duran of White Lake MI. Brothers: Jim (Nancy) Kitson and Kit (Sonny) Kitson. Grandchildren: Tammy (Rob) Freeman of Ortonville; John (Ann) Duran of Gregory, Ricky (Kim) Duran of Gaylord MI, Rebecca Walker of CA, Mike Duran of FL and Jeff Olson of NY. Great grandchildren: Shaleen (Sean) Wilkins; Johnnie Duran; Katie (Joe) Watson; Lily and Jackson Walker and Ricky Duran. Gram Jeanne was also blessed with great-great granddaughters Greta and Lucy Wilkins. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at her church, Lovells Chapel, Grayling, MI in the spring.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 24, 2019
