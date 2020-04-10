|
Jeanne M. Sylvester of Rochester Hills, MI, passed away on April 6, 2020, at 93 years of age. Jeanne was born on May 30, 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA. She is preceded by her cherished husband of 60 years, Francis. Beloved mother of Maria (Steve), Sean (Colleen) and Paul. Dear grandmother of Juliet, Joey, Eve, and Ada. A pioneer of a woman for her generation, Jeanne was a chemist, world traveler, artisan, homemaker, avid volunteer, and devoted Catholic. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. She will be buried at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit. A memorial mass in her honor will be announced at a later time. Donations can be made in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Sacred Heart, 3400 South Adams Rd, Auburn Hills, MI, 48326. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 12, 2020