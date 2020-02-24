Home

Jerald E. Douma

Jerald E. Douma Obituary
DOUMA, Jerald E., age 93, of Rochester Hills. Went home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Wanda Douma; children Jim (Megan) Douma, Jerri (Randy) Gilbert, Jeff (Terri) Douma, and John (Sandy) Douma; 11 grandchildren,11 great grandchildren and a brother Byrn Douma. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Meadowbrook Christian Church, 2741 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous www.aa.org. Please view full obituary at www.pixleyfh.com. Arrangements in care of Pixley Funeral Home, Rochester.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 25, 2020
