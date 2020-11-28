1/1
Jerald L. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerald L. Smith, age 70, of Davisburg, died Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born in Youngstown, OH on March 17, 1950 to Frederick and Betty (Augenbaugh) Smith. He was retired from the Oakland County Road Commission after 35 years of service and was a member of Waterford our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Waterford and the Waterford Elks Lodge. Jerald was a good husband, father, and a good provider. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling with his son David. Surviving are his wife Elaine; son David Smith; grandson Wyatt Smith; brother Jeff (Gail) Smith; nephew Jeffrey Smith; and niece Karen Duellman. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Davisburg Cemetery with father Christopher Muer officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Oakland County Sportsman's Club of Waterford. Dryer Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved