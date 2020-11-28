Jerald L. Smith, age 70, of Davisburg, died Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born in Youngstown, OH on March 17, 1950 to Frederick and Betty (Augenbaugh) Smith. He was retired from the Oakland County Road Commission after 35 years of service and was a member of Waterford our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Waterford and the Waterford Elks Lodge. Jerald was a good husband, father, and a good provider. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling with his son David. Surviving are his wife Elaine; son David Smith; grandson Wyatt Smith; brother Jeff (Gail) Smith; nephew Jeffrey Smith; and niece Karen Duellman. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Davisburg Cemetery with father Christopher Muer officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Oakland County Sportsman's Club of Waterford. Dryer Funeral Home



