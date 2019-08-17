The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Jerilynn MCCLELLAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerilynn MCCLELLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerilynn "Kay" MCCLELLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerilynn "Kay" MCCLELLAN Obituary
of Clarkston; passed away August 16, 2019 at the age of 77; beloved wife of James for nearly 56 years; loving mother of Kevin (Shannyn), Karen and Ann; special grandma of Kameron, Konner and Karsyn; proud great grandma of Krystal; sister of Donald Minton; preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Shirley Minton, and brother Robert Minton. Friends may visit Thursday 5-7pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, with a Service Friday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to an organization of your choice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerilynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now