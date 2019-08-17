|
|
of Clarkston; passed away August 16, 2019 at the age of 77; beloved wife of James for nearly 56 years; loving mother of Kevin (Shannyn), Karen and Ann; special grandma of Kameron, Konner and Karsyn; proud great grandma of Krystal; sister of Donald Minton; preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Shirley Minton, and brother Robert Minton. Friends may visit Thursday 5-7pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, with a Service Friday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to an organization of your choice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 18, 2019