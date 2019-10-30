|
Fr. Jerome F. Treacy, S.J. October 23, 2019. Age 90. A Jesuit for over 65 years. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is survived by Rosemary Treacy Eide, a twin sister and John Treacy, his brother. He entered the Chicago Province of the Society of Jesus on September 2, 1950 at Milford, Ohio. He was ordained on June 11, 1961 at West Baden College, West Baden Springs, Indiana, and took final vows on February 2, 1968 in Cincinnati. In 2004, Fr. Jerry earned a Doctorate in Sacred Theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University. During Regency Jerry taught math and religion at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland (1956-1958). He taught math at Xavier University (1967-1971) and at Covington Catholic High School (1971-1981) before he spent time researching for his dissertation. Fr. Jerry was a chaplain at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati (1985-1993) and then spent a year writing at Faber House (1993-1994). In 1994, Fr. Jerry was missioned to Colombiere Center where he continued to researching for and writing his dissertation. Fr. Jerry was a gentle, welcoming man who greeted people with a smile and enjoyed conversing with them at social, meals, and in the rec room. He had a great love of Christ which he shared with those he encountered. He loved reading -- especially Theology -- and had a massive, comprehensive library of Theology books. Visitation is Sunday, November 3, 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Colombiere. Funeral Mass Monday, November 4, at 10:45 a.m. at Colombiere Center, 9075 Big Lake Rd., Clarkston, MI with burial to follow. Memorial gifts to support the Jesuits may be made to the USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642. Visit www.jesuitsmidwest.org to read full obituary, sign guestbook, or make an online memorial gift. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 362-2500. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 2, 2019