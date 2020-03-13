The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Robak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome L. Robak


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome L. Robak Obituary
ROBAK, JEROME L. of Waterford; March 12, 2020; Age 87; born July 21, 1932 In Foley, MN. Son of the late Andrew and Viola Robak; husband of the late Eileen; father of Linda Robak, Andrew Robak ( Leanne), Anthony Robak, Thomas Robak, Nancy Phelps, Michael Robak (Marta) and Janet Tynan; grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 2; brother of Mildred Goemere (the lateTed), Lucille Wilhelm, Art Robak (the late Millie), Shirley Zugras (Jim) , Ed Robak (Angie) and the late Marie Mineweaser; loving caregiver Michelle Jackson; also survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and close friends. Jerome served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1950. He retired from General Motors and EDS and was the founder of Chubface Fishing Club. Jerome was a member of American Legion Post #63, Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th Degree Council 600. and Waterford Eagles Aerie #2887. Jerome was a member for 58 years of St. Benedict Catholic Church where he will lie instate Wednesday March 18, 2020, 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment with honors to follow at Ottawa Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford Tuesday 3-8 p.m. Rosary Tuesday 7 p.m. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -