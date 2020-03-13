|
|
ROBAK, JEROME L. of Waterford; March 12, 2020; Age 87; born July 21, 1932 In Foley, MN. Son of the late Andrew and Viola Robak; husband of the late Eileen; father of Linda Robak, Andrew Robak ( Leanne), Anthony Robak, Thomas Robak, Nancy Phelps, Michael Robak (Marta) and Janet Tynan; grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 2; brother of Mildred Goemere (the lateTed), Lucille Wilhelm, Art Robak (the late Millie), Shirley Zugras (Jim) , Ed Robak (Angie) and the late Marie Mineweaser; loving caregiver Michelle Jackson; also survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and close friends. Jerome served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1950. He retired from General Motors and EDS and was the founder of Chubface Fishing Club. Jerome was a member of American Legion Post #63, Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th Degree Council 600. and Waterford Eagles Aerie #2887. Jerome was a member for 58 years of St. Benedict Catholic Church where he will lie instate Wednesday March 18, 2020, 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment with honors to follow at Ottawa Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford Tuesday 3-8 p.m. Rosary Tuesday 7 p.m. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 15, 2020