Jerry D. Mowery, Sr., 68, of Onaway, formerly of Clarkston, died suddenly October 18, 2020 at home. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debra; son, Jerry (Amanda); daughter, Tina; 13 grandchildren; and sisters, Jean Mowery and Diana Vankleek. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Maddison Marie. Jerry retired from General Motors in 2007. He loved hunting, fishing, and most of all his family. Arrangements are pending.



