|
|
Cooper, Jerry Keith – Of Grand Blanc, age 54, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Ascension Genesys Hospital. Jerry was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 27, 1966, the son of Alfred and Pauline (Smith) Cooper. On May 4, 1996 he married Christina Riehl in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1985-1991. Jerry was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. Surviving are wife, Christina; children, Kaylyn and Mitchell; father, Alfred Cooper; brothers, Terry and wife Virginia Cooper, Gary and wife Divina Cooper; 2 nieces, Alyssa and Abigail Cooper; nephew, Alex Falsone; many Aunts, Uncles, cousins; mother and father-in-law, Linda and Reginald Riehl; sister-in-law, Andrea and husband Gerald Falsone. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Cooper. Thank you to all the doctors and Nurses at Ascension Genesys Hospital. A memorial service with military honors will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions of social gatherings are lifted. Burial in Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. Your condolences may be shared with the family at
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 9, 2020