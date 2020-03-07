|
of Ortonville; passed away March 2, 2020; age 79; preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Judith, sisters Carolyn and Helen and parents Claude and Mary Tapscott. Father of Victoria Marks; grandpa of Kaitlyn Marks, Chelsea Tapscott and Nikki Heichel; great grandpa of Konnor, Marlee, Layla, Hunter, Mila and Rowan. Also survived by his cat Dolly. Jerry retired as a truck driver with the Teamsters. He was employed with Bedrock Express. Funeral Service Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Friends may visit Tuesday 12 noon until time of the service. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 8, 2020