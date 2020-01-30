|
|
Jerry Jerome Noell, age 82, of White Like, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at his home. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Darlene Black; his three grandchildren; and his three great-grandchildren. Jerry was born August 17, 1937, in Pontiac, the son of Mr. & Mrs. Andrew and Nina (Brezee) Noell. He and Marlene French were married for sixty years until her death in October of 2017. Throughout his adult life, Jerry worked as a machinist at Valenite Company for many years until his retirement. He was also a volunteer firefighter with the Union Lake Fire Department. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed bowling, golfing, singing country music, and playing the guitar. He also loved to take family camping trips, where he would sing and play guitar for his family and friends around the campfire. He organized and led a club for boys in the Union Lake community in his free time. Jerry will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife, Marlene Noell. The funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home White Lake Chapel, 1233 Union Lake Road, White Lake, Michigan 48386. Jerry’s family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Oxbow Lakeside Cemetery in White Lake.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 2, 2020