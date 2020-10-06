Jerry Shelton Hough, April 2, 1946 - October 3, 2020. Age 74 of West Bloomfield. Loving father of Mark Hough, Tami Hough (Tom Schneider), Michael (Deborah) Hough, Scott (Kimberley) Hough. Dearest grandfather of Mark Hough, Jr., Amanda Hough, Heather Hough, Aaron Hough, Alex Hough, and Avalon Hough. Dearest great grandfather of Mark Hough, Jr. II and Alexis Hough. Dear brother of Shirley VanDam, Barbara Penny, Bill Hough, Ginger Hamb and the late Saundra Wiggle. Jerry Shelton Hough was a hard worker and owned his own business, "Hough Industries, Inc." in Clawson, Michigan for 20 years and then decided to work for Link Engineering in Detroit, Michigan for 10 years before retiring in 2016. He loved sports and was an amazing basketball and baseball player. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He will always be remembered as a kind, giving, loving, loyal and compassionate man.



