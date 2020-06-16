Jessie Dean Lofton
Jessie Dean Lofton - age 90,passed away, Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland. Family hour 10:00 AM Monday, June 22, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with Funeral Service commencing at 11:00 AM.Pastor James H. Keys, Sr., Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery,878 North Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 10:00 AM Monday. Mrs. Lofton will lie in state in the Chapel of LawrenceE. Moon Funeral Home, and may be viewed from 9:00 AM to the Time of the Service on Monday. www.lawrenceemoonfuneralhomepontiac.com

Funeral services provided by
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
