Jessie Doris Beckley, age 93, of Fenton, died from natural causes on October 16, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, IN on September 7, 1927 to Lawrence and Jessie (Holdaway) Cameron. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1945 and from Eastern Michigan University in 1949. She married Wayne Beckley in 1950, and they lived in Holly and then moved to Fenton in 1953. They joined the Fenton United Methodist Church in 1953. She was an elementary school teacher for 31 years, 1 year in Portland, OR, 2 years in Huron Valley Schools, and then Fenton Schools until retiring in 1984. She and her husband Wayne spent their retirement years in Franklin, NC where they enjoyed a life of golfing and traveling. Her hobbies were golf, biking, traveling, reading, and painting. Surviving are 2 children, Pamela (Thomas) McClure and Mark (Dorene) Beckley; 5 grandchildren, Nicole McClure, Jacob McClure, Cameron Beckley, Kari Beckley, and Ginger Donaldson; 5 great-grandchildren, Charlie, Maira, Caleb, Katey, and Audrey; and sister Shirley (Larry) Drewyor. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne and sisters Mary Patricia Jones and Phyllis Wilson. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Dryer Funeral Home, Holly. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Holly. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association