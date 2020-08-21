1/1
Jesus Vasquez
VASQUEZ, Jesus, age 92, of Rochester Hills, passed away on August 19, 2020. He was born in Capac, Michigan on September 12, 1927. Jesus was married to Victorina Gonzalez on August 3, 1955. He retired from Pontiac Motors. Jesus was also one of the seven, first Latin Deacons named by the Roman Catholic Church in the United States. He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of the Society of La Virgin de Guadalupe and Cursillista. He had a passion for gardening. Jesus was preceded in passing by his wife, Victorina Vasquez; his children, Joel and Irma Luz. He is survived by his children, Raquel (Roland Stewart), José (Annette), and Alberto (Donna); his grandchildren, Alicia, Virginia, Emilio, Sonya, Julia, Angelina, Lorenzo, Marcelo, Isabella, and Alberto II; and his great grandchildren, Willow, Rosalina, and Gweneviere. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary and on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary, at Pixley Funeral Home, 3530 Auburn Rd, Auburn Hills, MI. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Damian of Molokai, Vincent de Paul Site, 46408 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI. Interment at Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery to follow.

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pixley Funeral Home
3530 Auburn Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
2488521800
