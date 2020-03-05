|
|
Williams, Jim, age 90 of Rochester Hills, passed away March 4, 2020. Loving husband of the late Dr. Mary Louise Fritts Williams. Dear father of Anne Williams. Predeceased by his siblings Thomas Williams, Robert Williams, Richard Williams and Basil Williams, Jr. Funeral Service, Monday, March 9, 2020, 10:30 am at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery along with his wife Mary Lou. Memorials in Jim’s name may be made to the V.F.W. Post 3908 or the Sierra Club. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 6, 2020