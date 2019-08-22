|
|
Jimmie Martin,88 was born November 9, 1930 and raised in Carbondale, Illinois. In 1948 he moved to Utica to work in the auto industry and lived there until his death on August 16, 2019. He met his wife in Utica and they married November 1, 1950 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church and enjoyed 57 years of marriage until her death in 2008. He leaves behind his children Joy (Michael) Guffey and Guy (Lori) Martin, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, a son James, a sister and 2 brothers. Jimmie was an Army veteran and member of VFW Post 4659 - Disco. He was a retired employee of GM Truck and Coach in Pontiac. Jimmie will be buried with military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Friday, September 6th at 10:00 am. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home- Utica
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 1, 2019