The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Matrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Matrin


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie Matrin Obituary
Jimmie Martin,88 was born November 9, 1930 and raised in Carbondale, Illinois. In 1948 he moved to Utica to work in the auto industry and lived there until his death on August 16, 2019. He met his wife in Utica and they married November 1, 1950 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church and enjoyed 57 years of marriage until her death in 2008. He leaves behind his children Joy (Michael) Guffey and Guy (Lori) Martin, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, a son James, a sister and 2 brothers. Jimmie was an Army veteran and member of VFW Post 4659 - Disco. He was a retired employee of GM Truck and Coach in Pontiac. Jimmie will be buried with military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Friday, September 6th at 10:00 am. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home- Utica
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now