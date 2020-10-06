Powell, Jimmy Lee, age 88 of Holly, passed away October 5, 2020. Loving husband of the late Janet Powell. Dear father of Patricia (James) Spence and the late James Powell. Cherished grandfather of James II, (Amy) Spence and Stacy (Brian) Lacey. Great-grandfather of Wyatt and Emma. Brother of the late John and Jeff Powell. Brother in law of Joseph, Jr. (the late Vickie) Arthur, Hester (the late Ron) Cole and the late Dennis (Linda) Arthur. Funeral Service, Friday, October 9, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, 3-8 p.m. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials in Jimmy’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s association. Online guest book:



