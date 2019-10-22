Home

Joan Anderson-Powell

Joan Anderson-Powell Obituary
Anderson-Powell, Joan Theresa, Joan, age 58 Oct 5, 2019. Born March 26, 1961 in Pontiac MI. Survived by her beloved husband Homer; Preceded in death by her father, Lloyd. Survived by her mother, Patricia; her four siblings, Dianne, Mary, Mike & Duane and spouses. Loving mother of Jessica & Dwight; 7 step-kids;15 grandkids, many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life to be held on Saturday, Oct. 26th - 6pm at Sullivan’s, 5235 Gratiot Rd. Saginaw MI 48638.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 23, 2019
