|
|
Cleveland, Joan (Taube) Born in Detroit on June 23, 1934 Died April 7, 2019 Joan was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Rynicke) Taube and devoted wife of the late Clement J. Cleveland. Loving sister of Tom (Patricia) Taube, John (Carolyn) Taube, Jim (MaryAnne) Taube, Fran (Pat) Lesner and Tony (Peggy) Taube. Dear Mother of Helene (Rob) Crane, Annette Swalwell, Pete (Michele) Lesner, Frank (Nancy) Lesner, and Theresa (Gary) Cooper. Loving Step-Mother of Laurie (Bill) Thompson and Kevin (Michelle) Cleveland. Grandmother/Busia of 19, and Great Grandmother of 19. Joan passed peacefully at home with the help of The Medical Team-Hospice, surrounded by her loving family following a long illness. Many thanks go out to all her caretakers, but especially Theresa/Gary, Annette and Sharmin. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Williams Catholic Church in Walled Lake Mi. on Monday, April 15 at 10 am. Prior to mass, family and friends will gather at 9:30 am for visitation.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 10, 2019