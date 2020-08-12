Joan Ellen Runyan of Waterford, the twice widowed mother of nine and mentor to multitudes, died at home and with family on August 5. She was 88. The ebullient and relentlessly upbeat daughter of Albert and Laura Kray was born in Pontiac, and with the exception of relatively brief interludes in Los Angeles and Lapeer, spent most of her life in Oakland County. But she also traveled widely, and spread good cheer everywhere she went. “Joanie” graduated from the Waterford Schools and shortly thereafter married then-MSU student athlete Richard “Dick” Esser. Living in Sylvan Lake, Pontiac and Clarkston, they raised five children, all of whom inherited their parents’ good looks and much of her sunny disposition. Dick, a longtime advertising executive, died prematurely of complications from diabetes in 1981. A short time later, Joanie reconnected with former Waterford classmate Maurice “Maury” Runyan. They were married from 1982 until his death in 2013. Although she worked for a time as a clerk at the 52nd District Court in Clarkston, Joanie’s true calling was as the matriarch and nurturer-in-chief of the Esser-Runyan clan, providing unstinting support to her successive husbands, love and wise counsel to her children and comfort, good food and welcome to the dozens of young people that circulated through the Esser-Runyan households. She was a faithful, though never overbearing, Christian, and a lover of people and animals. Friends of her daughters recall with fondness the regular admonition they received when headed out the door to teenage misadventure - “Remember...Ladies be ladies!” Each of her children and grandchildren have indelible memories of sun filled northern Michigan vacations, holiday feasts and boating on Watkins Lake, with a sometimes distracted Mom and Grandma Joanie at the center of the action. Her good spirits survived to the end, even as dementia took its toll. A disease that takes so many to dark places, was less cruel to Joanie. In her final weeks, she didn’t fear death or imagine horrors; instead, she fantasized about puppies and kittens. Joanie was predeceased by her parents and husbands, daughter Catherine (John) Corry, one grandchild and sister-in-law (the “only sister she ever had”) Carol (Mike) Hearons. Surviving are her children Connie (Dawson) Bell, Laura (Bruce) Baxter, Rick Esser, Susie (Brian) Ratledge, step-children Jeff (Suzanne) Runyan, Jeanine (Chris) Miller, Jim (Linda) Runyan, John Runyan, 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life and family gathering is planned for a later date. Those wishing to honor Joanie’s legacy are asked to make contributions in her name to the Greater Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.



