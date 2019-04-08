The Oakland Press Obituaries
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
Joan Ely
Joan was a Gift from God to her loving parents, Louis and Evelyn Cameron on September 3, 1934 in Detroit, MI. She had a happy childhood and graduated from Redford High School in 1952. Along came her handsome husband, Marion Ely Jr., who captivated her and on May 25, 1957, they wed in the Eyes of The Lord. Three years later, Joan and Marion were Blessed with a bouncing baby boy of their own, their only child, Donald Cameron Ely on October 10, 1960. Joan was born into Love and gave the same unconditional Love to her family and friends and Kindness to everyone she met. Joan loved children and worked as a teacher’s aide for both the Pontiac and Rochester Schools. Many wonderful summers were spent along the shores of Grand Traverse Bay, which provided many lasting memories. Marion preceded her Ascent into Heaven on January 13, 1989. Joan was afforded a gracious Second Act when she met her companion, Norman Eckert. Together they spent many peaceful hours on Lakes Huron and St. Clair in his boat, admiring stunning sunsets as well as exploring Michigan Lighthouses. Now, the beautiful Sun has set on the earthbound Angel, Joan and the Lighthouse has guided her way in her Ascension into Heaven. Visitation will take place Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Drive, Rochester, MI 48307. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 9, 2019
