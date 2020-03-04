|
|
Joan Finn of Miamisburg, Ohio, formerly of Rochester, Michigan, peacefully passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 83. Joan left behind her loving son, Steven Paul and daughter, Jennifer Jo (Fischer). Also in mourning is son-in-law Steve Fischer along with Grandchildren Elissa Owens, Devin Finn, Ethan Finn, Katie Fischer and Greg Fischer. Great grand children in include Hunter Lane, Hannah Lane and Avery Finn. She was preceded in death by her parents Ross and MaryLou Callaway, and sister, Carol Murray. Joan was a graduate of University of Michigan and served in the United States Air Force, as a Registered Nurse. Joan spent much of her career in the Health Care industry. Joan’s passions were fencing, running, dancing, acting, and volunteering at The Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm. In lieu of flowers, to honor Joan’s favorite and most proud career as a Psychiatric Nurse, a donation can be made in her name to Macomb County Community Mental Health, Suicide Prevention Fund. 22550 Hall Road, Clinton Township, MI 48036.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 5, 2020