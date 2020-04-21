Home

Joan Grace Carry

Carry, Joan Grace, of Waterford, MI; passed away April 19, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born April 19, 1924 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of the late William and Anna (Lynch) Grace. Joan was the wife of the late Thomas Luke Carry and mother of Virginia (James) Mervilde, Christine (Mark) McDermott, Mary (David Culver) Babineau, Brian (Cathy) Carry, William (Shelley) Carry, Timothy (Jean Manning) Carry and Susan (Dennis Chauvin) Carry; grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 13. She was the sister of the late William J. Grace Jr. and Mary Grace Krohme, and is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Joan was a 1945 graduate of Marygrove College and retired from the Pontiac School System. She had been an active member of St. Benedict Catholic Church since 1961. Joan was a woman of strong faith who never met a stranger and loved her family above all else. A celebration of life and memorial mass will be held at a later date. Internment Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Benedict Catholic Church or Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers. To send a private condolence to the family visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 23, 2020
