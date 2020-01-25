|
|
Joan Marie O'Dea, 87 of Bellaire and formerly of Waterford passed away January 23, 2020. She was born September 1, 1932 in Pontiac the daughter of Harold and Ida Mae (Conkle) Booth. Joan married Michael O'Dea and they raised their family in Waterford. Surviving are her children Daniel (Sandra) O'Dea of Grayling and Nancy (Frank) Dean of Bellaire, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and sister Delores (Richard) Evans. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Michael, and brothers James and Robert Booth. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 31, at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, Bellaire. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment is Saturday, February 1, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 727 Orchard Lake Rd, Pontiac, MI 48341. Please view full obituary and sign her online guestbook:
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 26, 2020