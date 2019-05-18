|
|
ST. DENNIS, JoANN BRIDGET (nee SHERIDAN), June 14, 1928-May 16, 2019. Pontiac, Michigan. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. St. Dennis for 63 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by Family and Love, the manner in which she lived her whole life. Loquacious to the end, she was still able to pass out precious nuggets of wisdom to those who came to say goodbye. Loving Mother of Timothy, Daniel, Joseph (Mary), Patrice (Douglas) Newberry, and Michael (Lyneen). Proud and cherished Grandmother of Christopher (Allison), Andrew, Nathan (Shannon), and Aaron (Ashley) St. Dennis; and Nicole (Carlos) Mojica, Shawn (Nicholas) Beaver, Bethany (Jay) Lemons, Bridget (Jacob) Courser. JoAnn enjoyed her role of Mother and, Grandmother, and the extra blessings and joys of having twenty beautiful Great Grandchildren, Bryce, Blake, Braxton, Lillia Mojica; Elliott and Henry Beaver; Macy and Jackson Lemons; Owen, Elaina, Grayson Courser; Isabella, Walter, Conrad, Dylan, Taylor JoAnn, Dane, Abby, Matthew, and Jillian St. Dennis. She was preceded in death by her loving and endearing parents Joseph and Uldine Mae Sheridan, beloved sisters Rosemary (William) Roach and Maureen Fleming. Survived by dear brothers-in-law Kenneth (aka Pete) (Pat) Fleming and Thomas (Gertrude) St. Dennis. She will be missed by her many, many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and their children. As well as her many “adopted” family, as she was near and dear to so many people. Her greatest gift was the gift-of-gab. She delighted in telling and retelling the stories of her family’s past heritage to each new generation. Her Irish heritage touched her heart the most deeply and she remained in touch with friends and relatives from St. Frederick’s School and her old neighborhood in Pontiac, up to this day. She had a brief stint following graduation from St. Fred’s at Whizzer Motors in Pontiac but gave it all up for her career of choice --- Mother, wife, and homemaker. JoAnn enjoyed the company of others and could make a “best friend” just sitting on a park bench in the time it took the rest of the family to stand in line and take a ride at Disneyland. She could listen -- and tell a story. She loved photography and the hundreds of photos of Family and Friends have been and will continue to be a joy for all to remember and document the times of our lives. A special, heartfelt thanks to dear cousins Kim Slabinski and Joe Michels for their love, encouragement, and spiritual support during JoAnn’s last days. The family also wishes to thank the staff at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac for their wonderful attention, skill, and love during JoAnn’s last days. Funeral Mass Saturday, May 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. Mrs. St. Dennis will be interred immediately following at Crescent Hills Cemetery, Waterford. The family will receive friends Friday 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATEFORD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baldwin Ave Church, St. Jude’s, or the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. (Or the ). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on May 23, 2019