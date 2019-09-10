|
|
JoAnn C. Koch, age 78 of Howell, formerly of Brighton and Farmington, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late John and the late Mae (Cornett) Tucker. Beloved wife of the late William E. Koch; loving mother of Gretchen (Robert) Daniel of Chicago and Kathryn Koch of Chicago. JoAnn was employed with the Novi Public Schools for 30 years and after retirement earned her associate’s degree from Schoolcraft College. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . Please visit the family’s online guestbook at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 11, 2019