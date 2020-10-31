1/
Joann H. EASTMAN
{ "" }
of Waterford; passed away unexpectedly Oct 30, 2020 due to COPD; age 72; wife/high school sweetheart of Charles for 51 yrs; mother of Lorie (Chris) Williams & Scott (Megan) Eastman; sister in law of Cheryl (Bud) Adams & Lee (Donna) Eastman. Joann retired from General Motors in 2001. She was a caregiver for many family members and loved cats. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home Wednesday 6 – 9 pm. Funeral Service Thursday 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment at 12:30pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to ALS or American Heart Assn. online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
